Former President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected as the 10th President of the country following an election held at Afisyoni tent within the airport in the capital Mogadishu.

Mohamud defeated the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed known as “Farmaajo” after lawmakers gave him an unassailable lead in the third round of Sunday’s election.

