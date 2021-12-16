BREAKING! Farida Sworn-in As First Female Kaduna NUJ Chairman

Read Time: 1 Minute, 43 Second

History has been recorded in Kaduna Council of the NIgeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as the first female chairman has been sworn-in.

According to a statement signed by the Director General Team Farida Campaign, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the swearing-in exercise took place at the Kaduna Council Secretariat on Thursday December 16, 2021.

The Credentials Committee Chairman, Evangelist Mordecai Ibrahim explained that she emerged unopposed, following the disqualification of her only opponent Asmau Yawo Halilu.

With the development, Farida has made history not only in Kaduna State, but the entire Northern NIgeria.

In her acceptance speech, she vowed to ensure transparency in the running of the council.

“Alhamdulahi, we are grateful to Almighty Allah, for making us see this day and recording this victory.

“This feat is not just for me alone, but all journalists in Kaduna State. We will hit the ground running and immediately start by uniting all our members so that we can sustain the desired progress of our noble profession,” she added.

She thanked all members of the council for their tremendous support, prayers and goodwill.

The outgoing chairman of the council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf in his brief remarks, thanked all members for supporting him and his executives throughout their stewardship.

He commended the Mordecai Ibrahim-led Credentials Committee for being thorough and adhering to the NUJ constitution.

He wished the new chairman a successful tenure.

Barrister Ben Churchill Aniekwe Esq of Juris Consults administered the oath of office for the new chairman.

Subsequently, the outgoing chairman handed all documents of the council to new chairman, Farida Abubakar.

All the members of the credentials committee were present at the swearing-in, namely, Abdulraheem Aodu, Iliyasu Suleiman, Hajiya Zainab Tanimu, and Mustapha Saye.

Outgoing executives present at the swearing-in include, Adamu Yusuf (Chairman), Femi Adi (Secretary) and Mohammed Sabiu (Vice Chairman).

Before the Credentials Committee took over proceedings, Peter Nosakhare of New Nigerian Newspapers Chapel moved for the dissolution of the Adamu Yusuf-led executives and Gbenga Abiola of the Correspondents Chapel seconded and it was dissolved.

