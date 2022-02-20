BREAKING: Fahad Yasin wins Lower House seat

Read Time: 15 Second

BALADWEYNE, Somalia — Fahad Yasin has been elected to join the 11th parliament of Somalia on Sunday after he won 70 votes against his rival contender Dhagacalen, who received 24 votes during Sunday’s election in Baladweyne.

Yasin is currently serving as national security adviser to President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

