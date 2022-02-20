Sunday, Feb 20, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

BREAKING: Fahad Yasin wins Lower House seat

Tuuryare
Read Time:15 Second

BALADWEYNE, Somalia — Fahad Yasin has been elected to join the 11th parliament of Somalia on Sunday after he won 70 votes against his rival contender Dhagacalen, who received 24 votes during Sunday’s election in Baladweyne.

Yasin is currently serving as national security adviser to President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post