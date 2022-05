Read Time: 17 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Heavy fighting broke out on Friday after Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama’a moderate militias have entered in Dhusamareb town, capital of Galmudug state.

Gunshots started earlier this morning after an attempt by Ahlu Sunna militias to capture the town.

Reliable sources say it is unclear whether Galmudug state has control of the situation.

