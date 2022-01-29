Bomb blast leaves four people wounded in Mogadishu

Read Time: 48 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least four people, including two soldiers have been wounded on Saturday in a roadside bomb attack on a police vehicle in the capital Mogadishu.

Saturday’s explosion targeted a police vehicle traveling in Karan district of Mogadishu, leaving four people wounded, a witness said.

He says an EID explosion had destroyed the vehicle partially.

The wounded were taken into hospital for medical assasstance.

No group says it has carried out Saturday’s bomb blast in Mogadishu.

But, such attacks are often claimed by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in Somalia.

Somali capital has witnessed a surge of attacks, mainly roadside and suicide bomb explosions, with dozens lost their lives in those attack claimed by al Shabaab.

The insurgents were driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali national army and African Union forces following joint military operations.

The group has been fighting to topple the internationally-backed government based in Mogadishu for more than a decade.

