Body of former Somali PM lands in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Turkish plane carrying a body of former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Abshir Farah has arrived in the capital, Mogadishu.

Farah, who was Somali PM from 2001 to 2003, had died of illness earlier this week in Turkey.

Somali leaders are preparing to hold a funeral prayer for Farah inside the airport in Mogadishu.

After the funeral prayer, Farah’s body will be flown from Mogadishu to Garowe town of Puntland region, a reliable source said.

He says he will be laid to rest in his hometown Garowe in the same day today with state funeral.