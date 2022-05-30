Blast leaves two people wounded in Afgoye

Read Time: 40 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two people have been wounded on Monday in roadside bomb explosion in Afgoye town of Lower Shabelle region, about 30km south of the capital Mogadishu.

Witnesses said Monday’s blast took place near the residence of former Afgoye Deputy District Security Commissioner Hussein Jibril, as he was entering his home.

Jabril and a civilian passer-by were wounded in the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The attack comes a day after five soldiers were killed in an explosion near Barawe town, about 206km southwest of Mogadishu.

Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it had killed seven soldiers.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the group seeks to create an Islamic caliphate out of Somalia.

