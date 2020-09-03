Billion Dollar Thief at the W.H.O. * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Billion Dollar Thief at the W.H.O.
For twenty three some years W.H.O. chief Dr. Tedros Gebreyesus was
Minister of Health for Ethiopia when over a billion dollars went
missing. Ethiopia recieved many billions of dollars in foreign aid
supposedly meant to bring the country’s health care out of the 19th
Century yet Ethiopia has very little to show for it. As COVID19 begins
it surge across the country it is time to take a closer look at Dr.
Tedros’”legacy”, an overburdened and collapsing health care system.
The Ethiopian people in most of the country still have to travel long
distances for even basic health services and diseases like cholera and
tuberculosis plague the country. Even if you reach a clinic or
hospital if you dont have any money forget about it. If you check into
most hospitals for any sort of procedure you have to provide your own
medication and medical supplies.
You could say Ethiopia has millions of dollars to show for all the
foreign aid for health care, not billion$, no way. So where did all
the money go?
The Ethiopian regime in power during the time Dr. Tedros carried out
Grand Theft International was the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front
(TPLF), a one time Marxist Leninist guerilla army fighting for
independence of the Ethiopian province of Tigray up until 1991. At
that time the Eritrean People Peoples Liberation Front (EPLF)
annihilated the Ethiopian army occupying Eritrea and with the aid of
the TPLF in Ethiopia overthrew the Butcher of Addis Ababa, Col. Haile
Mariam Mengistu. The EPLF then withdrew to build a newly independent
Eritrea leaving the TPLF the only armed organization in Ethiopia, and
voila, the TPLF abandoned all their calls for independence for their
home province of Tigray and became the new internationally recognized
government of Ethiopia. And the looting began….
Over the next decades, 1991 until Ethiopia’s Peaceful Revolution in
2018 brought the end of TPLF rule nationally, many tens of billions of
dollars in international, initially mainly western aid, poured into
the country. So much aid that Ethiopia became the major recipient of
aid in Africa. And most of this aid ended up being in hard,
convertible cash, a recipe for grand theft international. Ethiopia was
allowed to “borrow” so much money with no chance of it being paid back
that the banksters in the western institutions made “debt forgiveness”
an annual event. Over the years Ethiopia was “forgiven” at least $60
billion, and this is just what we have been able to track down. How
much in total was stolen remains known only to the banksters who
laundered the stolen loot. Conservatively, it is safe to say Dr.
Tedros and his cronies in the Ministry of Health stole at least $1
billion.
Dr. Tedros got his share, along with the other Capos on the TPLF
Central Committe, with all of it leaving the country for foreign
banks. The new Ethiopian government headed by Nobel Peace Laureate
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has tried of two years now to trace and
retrieve these ill gotten billion$ to no avail. The TPLF regime headed
by the late God Father, Meles Zenawi ,was in the grand theft
international business going back to the mid 1980’s and We Are the
World Famine relief. The western banksters holding all this cash are
not about to open their books for the world to see what a bunch of
criminals they are and have told the Ethiopian government to pursue
legal action, knowing full well that this will stall matters for
decades. What are the chances that the British Courts will order City
of London banks to turn over tens of billion$ to Ethiopia? This is why
City of London banksters eargerly supported Brexit, to get out of
reporting requirements now being enforced within the E.U.
When it comes to just which western banks were recieving all this loot
we know thanks to “Swiss Leaks” that it doesnt seem to be the Swiss
banks, at least not the country’s largest, United Bank of Switzerand
(UBS). Hiding many billions of dollars is a job for the serious
players and if not the Swiss the most likely choice for the crime is
City of London banks, with the UK being a long time friend of the
TPLF. Tony Blair even made TPLF godfather Meies Zenawi his “Chairman
of the African Commission” for a few years there until blatant
election theft in the mid 2000’s forced Mr. Blair to distance himself.
The BBC did an “expose” in 2012 on how the TPLF stole all but $5
million of the $100 million that was raised by Michael Jackson and the
We are the World fundraiser supposedly for famine relief in Ethiopia
by 1985. The BBC story claimed that the TPLF used the $95 million they
stole “to buy arms” though they offered zero evidence in support of
this claim. Reality was that throughout the mid 1980’s the TPLF
remained desperately short of arms and continuously demanded the EPLF
provide them more weapons. How $95 million’s worth of arms were moved
through Sudan into the hands of a Marxist Leninist guerilla army
without anyone knowing about it in Sudan at the time destroys the BBC
claims credibility.
Of course, if the TPLF stole $95 million then they had to have stashed
it somewhere safe, certainly not in any African bank. No, they most
likely stashed this blood money, meant to feed millions of starving
Ethlopians in the City of London, which is why the BBC fabricated the
claims of massive arms purchases to cover up the criminality of their
own country’s banks.
Dr. Tedros was at the center of Grand Theft International as one of
the TPLF Central Committee members from the very beginning. Dr. Tedros
was quick to see the end of the game for the TPLF when the massive
public uprising began across Ethiopia in 2015. By 2016 he was a
candidate for boss man at the WHO and got permanently out of Ethiopia
in 2017 just a year before the Peace Revolution.
Now he has got it made with his cover as a prominent international
leader with no need to worry if he will ever be called home to explain
his ill gotten gains once his days in the spotlght of the W.H.O. are
over. With his fat City of London bankroll he can become a serious
player in “modernizing Africa’s health system”. The bigger the crime
the less chance of doing time. Dr. Tedros, the billion dollar thief at
the W.H.O., is living proof.
Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting
from Eritrea since 2006. He can be reached only at thomascmountain at
g mail dot com