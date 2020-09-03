Billion Dollar Thief at the W.H.O. * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

For twenty three some years W.H.O. chief Dr. Tedros Gebreyesus was

Minister of Health for Ethiopia when over a billion dollars went

missing. Ethiopia recieved many billions of dollars in foreign aid

supposedly meant to bring the country’s health care out of the 19th

Century yet Ethiopia has very little to show for it. As COVID19 begins

it surge across the country it is time to take a closer look at Dr.

Tedros’”legacy”, an overburdened and collapsing health care system.

The Ethiopian people in most of the country still have to travel long

distances for even basic health services and diseases like cholera and

tuberculosis plague the country. Even if you reach a clinic or

hospital if you dont have any money forget about it. If you check into

most hospitals for any sort of procedure you have to provide your own

medication and medical supplies.

You could say Ethiopia has millions of dollars to show for all the

foreign aid for health care, not billion$, no way. So where did all

the money go?

The Ethiopian regime in power during the time Dr. Tedros carried out

Grand Theft International was the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front

(TPLF), a one time Marxist Leninist guerilla army fighting for

independence of the Ethiopian province of Tigray up until 1991. At

that time the Eritrean People Peoples Liberation Front (EPLF)

annihilated the Ethiopian army occupying Eritrea and with the aid of

the TPLF in Ethiopia overthrew the Butcher of Addis Ababa, Col. Haile

Mariam Mengistu. The EPLF then withdrew to build a newly independent

Eritrea leaving the TPLF the only armed organization in Ethiopia, and

voila, the TPLF abandoned all their calls for independence for their

home province of Tigray and became the new internationally recognized

government of Ethiopia. And the looting began….

Over the next decades, 1991 until Ethiopia’s Peaceful Revolution in

2018 brought the end of TPLF rule nationally, many tens of billions of

dollars in international, initially mainly western aid, poured into

the country. So much aid that Ethiopia became the major recipient of

aid in Africa. And most of this aid ended up being in hard,

convertible cash, a recipe for grand theft international. Ethiopia was

allowed to “borrow” so much money with no chance of it being paid back

that the banksters in the western institutions made “debt forgiveness”

an annual event. Over the years Ethiopia was “forgiven” at least $60

billion, and this is just what we have been able to track down. How

much in total was stolen remains known only to the banksters who

laundered the stolen loot. Conservatively, it is safe to say Dr.

Tedros and his cronies in the Ministry of Health stole at least $1

billion.

Dr. Tedros got his share, along with the other Capos on the TPLF

Central Committe, with all of it leaving the country for foreign

banks. The new Ethiopian government headed by Nobel Peace Laureate

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has tried of two years now to trace and

retrieve these ill gotten billion$ to no avail. The TPLF regime headed

by the late God Father, Meles Zenawi ,was in the grand theft

international business going back to the mid 1980’s and We Are the

World Famine relief. The western banksters holding all this cash are

not about to open their books for the world to see what a bunch of

criminals they are and have told the Ethiopian government to pursue

legal action, knowing full well that this will stall matters for

decades. What are the chances that the British Courts will order City

of London banks to turn over tens of billion$ to Ethiopia? This is why

City of London banksters eargerly supported Brexit, to get out of

reporting requirements now being enforced within the E.U.

When it comes to just which western banks were recieving all this loot

we know thanks to “Swiss Leaks” that it doesnt seem to be the Swiss

banks, at least not the country’s largest, United Bank of Switzerand

(UBS). Hiding many billions of dollars is a job for the serious

players and if not the Swiss the most likely choice for the crime is

City of London banks, with the UK being a long time friend of the

TPLF. Tony Blair even made TPLF godfather Meies Zenawi his “Chairman

of the African Commission” for a few years there until blatant

election theft in the mid 2000’s forced Mr. Blair to distance himself.

The BBC did an “expose” in 2012 on how the TPLF stole all but $5

million of the $100 million that was raised by Michael Jackson and the

We are the World fundraiser supposedly for famine relief in Ethiopia

by 1985. The BBC story claimed that the TPLF used the $95 million they

stole “to buy arms” though they offered zero evidence in support of

this claim. Reality was that throughout the mid 1980’s the TPLF

remained desperately short of arms and continuously demanded the EPLF

provide them more weapons. How $95 million’s worth of arms were moved

through Sudan into the hands of a Marxist Leninist guerilla army

without anyone knowing about it in Sudan at the time destroys the BBC

claims credibility.

Of course, if the TPLF stole $95 million then they had to have stashed

it somewhere safe, certainly not in any African bank. No, they most

likely stashed this blood money, meant to feed millions of starving

Ethlopians in the City of London, which is why the BBC fabricated the

claims of massive arms purchases to cover up the criminality of their

own country’s banks.

Dr. Tedros was at the center of Grand Theft International as one of

the TPLF Central Committee members from the very beginning. Dr. Tedros

was quick to see the end of the game for the TPLF when the massive

public uprising began across Ethiopia in 2015. By 2016 he was a

candidate for boss man at the WHO and got permanently out of Ethiopia

in 2017 just a year before the Peace Revolution.

Now he has got it made with his cover as a prominent international

leader with no need to worry if he will ever be called home to explain

his ill gotten gains once his days in the spotlght of the W.H.O. are

over. With his fat City of London bankroll he can become a serious

player in “modernizing Africa’s health system”. The bigger the crime

the less chance of doing time. Dr. Tedros, the billion dollar thief at

the W.H.O., is living proof.

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting

from Eritrea since 2006. He can be reached only at thomascmountain at

g mail dot com