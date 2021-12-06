Beach Volleyball World Championship: Collins, Chidiebere To Represent NIgeria

Read Time: 1 Minute, 40 Second

After over a month closed camping at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, Ezike Emenike Collins and Okeke Emmanuel Chidiebere will be representing NIgeria at the Beach Volleyball World Championship, billed for Thailand from December 14 to 18.

This was disclosed by Coach Iwerima John while fielding questions from newsmen.on the sidelines of an invitational tournament organised to prepare the team ahead of the championship.

“We have Ezike Emenike Collins and Ezike Emenike Collins that will be representing NIgeria,” he said.

When asked if no substitutes will be going with the team, he said, “Beach volleyball is about two players. If your team is injured, you are off the tournament,” he said.

According to him, they are right now in the climax of preparation for world championship in Thailand, hence the invitational friendly.

On expectations at the championship, he insisted that they are going for a podium finish.

“By God’s grace we will reach the knockout stage. We are still optimistic of a podium finish,” he stressed.

He admitted that in the course of the invitational tournament, they have observed some few lapses, which will be addressed.

“This is about the first major tournament before the competition. We have observed one or two lapses, when we meet tomorrow, will work on it,” he assured.

On which teams they arewary of, he said though they are prepared, they will be on the watch against defending champions.

“We have usual suspects, Brazil, who are defending champions, USA and other top countries we hope to bring out our best against,” he assured.

Also speaking, one of the players, Ezike Emenike Collins thanked the President of the NIgeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod.

“We thank the NVBF President for giving us an opportunity again to represent the country. We will do well and make the country proud,” he said.

Also speaking, Okeke Emmanuel Chidiebere said they are prepared and are gunning for medals finish

The players have been here camping for over a month.

