 Banks in Somalia to boost financial inclusion for women and youth. * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Banks in Somalia to boost financial inclusion for women and youth.

AfricaFeatured
By A warsame 0

Mareeg.com-Nairobi, KenyaThe AECF is pleased to announce that it has signed partnership agreements with IBS Bank and MicroDahab MFI, to promote women, youth, and agricultural producer groups in Somalia under the aegis of the Finance for Inclusive Growth in Somalia (FIG – Somalia) program funded by the European Union.

Victoria Sabula, CEO of the AECF said,

“The AECF is pleased to have the IBS Bank and MicroDahab MFI as part of our transformational program in Somalia. We believe that this program will reduce challenges that non-bankable populations in Somalia face when they need capital support for their businesses. We also hope that this new access to banking services will provide financial freedom for women and youth in Somalia.”

The Finance for Inclusive Growth in Somalia (FIG-Somalia) program aims to connect women- and youth-owned businesses and producers to financial institutions allowing them to access financing and technical support. It is envisaged that the FIG-Somalia program will reach nearly 8,000 beneficiaries and will create up to 4800 decent jobs; 40% of the program targeted beneficiaries are expected to be women entrepreneurs.

FIG-Somalia is a pilot programme component under the European Union’s Inclusive Local and Economic Development (ILED) programme, whose objective is to contribute to stability in Somalia by extending state authority and services, promoting local reconciliation and peacebuilding, creating inclusive economic opportunities and protecting the most vulnerable.

Read More
Af Soomaali

U YEERID Maxkamada Den Haag waxay amartey u yeerida…

A warsame
Featured

SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN…

A warsame

The objective of FIG Somalia is to revitalize and expand the local economy with a focus on livelihood enhancement, job creation and broad-based inclusive growth for Somali women, youth and producer groups.

Background information

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A warsame

Published by A Warsame .He can be reached by news@mareeg.com
or Mobile :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Lix Qodob oo muujineysa in Madaxweynaha Puntland Saciid Deni…

Somalia: Long-awaited elections see youth and women…

It’s never too late to act in Ethiopia and the Horn

Captives of Human Folly: Protagonists’ Ego Trips, Tigray’s…

Ethiopian Forces Retreat in Tigray, and Rebels Enter the…

Siciid Cabdullahi Deni oo Puntland ka Dhigay Shirkad Qoys

Somalia Must Replace Its Military and Security Chiefs

Cadawga Gudaha ku Jira: Guulaha Puntland ka sheegato…

Africa’s Role Model; Eritrea’s 30 Years of Independence

Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day

SOMALILAND ELECTION 2021: Why this Election is Different?

Kenya cut its nose to spite its face, in flights ban that…

International Labour Day: SJS survey shows precarious…

PRESS RELEASE ON THE 32ND MEETING OF THE COORDINATION…

The death of Ambassador Boubacar Diarra, former AU…

Reclaimed water takes up 30 percent of Beijing’s…

Somali State graduates 11th batch of local state security…

China accelerates COVID-19 vaccination in rural areas

Kenya chickened out at the last minute from maritime dispute…

Somalia holds maiden schools cycling cross championship

1 of 459

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.