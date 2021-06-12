 Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about Armenian''s atrocities * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about Armenian”s atrocities

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Jama Abdullahi Mohamed, non-resident Ambassador for the Federal Republic of Somalia accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 11, 2021, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction the existing friendly and cooperative relations with Somalia, emphasizing that this cooperation is also successfully continued on international platforms. Somalia’s support for Azerbaijan’s position based on international law was expressed with satisfaction.

The minister also briefed the opposite side on the latest developments in the region, the situation in the liberated territories, including large-scale destruction deliberately committed by Armenia in these territories, the threat of landmines, as well as the process of reconstruction and rehabilitation in these areas.

Referring to the close historical and cultural ties between the two countries, Ambassador Jama Abdullahi Mohamed noted that his country has always supported Azerbaijan’s just position based on international law. The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan on the great victory.

The sides also exchanged views on some issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda and the implementation of mutual visits.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

