AU, UN seek to boost peace support operation in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

A senior UN official has held talks with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leadership to discuss various issues to boost the peace support operation in the country, the AU mission said on Monday.

Francisco Madeira, head of AMISOM said Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support met with the AU mission’s leadership to discuss logistical and financial support to the mission, including modalities to support the upcoming electoral process in Somalia.

“In 2016, we were covering and securing elections in areas where we have our military and our police. This time we are asked to go to areas where we have never deployed before. That will require additional logistical support. We discussed the matter with Khare. He was very receptive and will look at it,” Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Madeira noted that the UN remains the most significant contributor to AMISOM, with the world body contributing almost two-thirds of the mission’s funds.

He said discussions with Khare had focused on the operations of AMISOM as a multidimensional mission, support activities and institutional capacity-building to support peace and security for Somalia.

“We discussed with Khare everything, ranging from operational activities, institutional-building activities, the way AMISOM is doing it, and support activities. We believe this is the way to go. Somalia needs support to defeat al-Shabab,” Madeira said.

Khare, who is on a working visit to Somalia will also meet leaders in the government and the Southwest State of Somalia.

Muqdisho-Somalia