 AU, UN seek to boost peace support operation in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


AU, UN seek to boost peace support operation in Somalia

Somalia
By MM 0

A senior UN official has held talks with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leadership to discuss various issues to boost the peace support operation in the country, the AU mission said on Monday.

Francisco Madeira, head of AMISOM said Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support met with the AU mission’s leadership to discuss logistical and financial support to the mission, including modalities to support the upcoming electoral process in Somalia.

“In 2016, we were covering and securing elections in areas where we have our military and our police. This time we are asked to go to areas where we have never deployed before. That will require additional logistical support. We discussed the matter with Khare. He was very receptive and will look at it,” Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Madeira noted that the UN remains the most significant contributor to AMISOM, with the world body contributing almost two-thirds of the mission’s funds.

He said discussions with Khare had focused on the operations of AMISOM as a multidimensional mission, support activities and institutional capacity-building to support peace and security for Somalia.

Read More
Somalia

Japan and Britain hold anti-piracy drill in Gulf of Aden…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Ra’isul Wasaare Rooble oo la kulmay Guddiga amniga…

MM 0

“We discussed with Khare everything, ranging from operational activities, institutional-building activities, the way AMISOM is doing it, and support activities. We believe this is the way to go. Somalia needs support to defeat al-Shabab,” Madeira said.

Khare, who is on a working visit to Somalia will also meet leaders in the government and the Southwest State of Somalia.

By  XINHUA

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of…

The Enemy Within: Puntland Claims of Gains Against…

Kenya, Somalia agree to keep diplomatic channels of…

Abdellatif Salef: Somalia sack coach, calling him…

Pentagon Weighs Proposal to Send Dozens of Troops Back to…

Six Al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

Kenya to reopen its embassy in Somalia

Deislamization of Puntland-Abortion, FGM, what’s next?

Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about…

Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region

Somalia’s Puntland moves to ban female genital…

SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO…

Rashid Abdi, stop fooling yourself!

Somalia reaches agreement paving way for elections -foreign…

SOMALILAND ELECTION 2021: Why this Election is Different?

Puntland Abortion Fundraising Scheme

Kenya-Somalia back and forth: Jubbaland, Kenya’s only…

Rashid Abdi’s woes are deeply psychological before they are…

International Labour Day: SJS survey shows precarious…

PRESS RELEASE ON THE 32ND MEETING OF THE COORDINATION…

1 of 264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.