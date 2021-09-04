 AU trains 27 Somali police officers to secure elections * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


AU trains 27 Somali police officers to secure elections

Somalia
By MM 0

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said 27 Somali police officers have completed five-day training on how to effectively secure ongoing elections.

The training for police officers from the government and two federal member states of Puntland and Galmudug focused on building the capacity of the participants on legal frameworks for elections, roles and responsibilities of police commanders and security forces in elections, public order management, and it also provided guidelines on gender-related security issues.

The AMISOM strategic management advisor for reforms restructuring and development Agapitus Ecotu said the Somali Police Force (SPF) will lead in providing security at election venues and for election officials and delegates while AMISOM’s role is to provide support to SPF.

“It is expected that the officers who have received this training will share it with their colleagues to build the capacity of their forces in the various states,” Ecotu said in a statement issued Wednesday.

AMISOM Police is mandated to train, mentor and advise the SPF to help transform it into a credible and effective force comparable to global policing standards.

Read More
Somalia

Al-Shabab Denies Killing Somali Security Agency Employee

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Xildhibaan Faarax Cabdiqaadir oo ku baaqay in aan loo…

MM 0

Somali State Minister for Interior Farhan Ali Mohamed, who spoke at the occasion marking the conclusion of the training, hoped the skills gained would enhance the officers’ ability to prepare, plan and conduct security operations during the elections.

“We are in an election period and security is very important to the democratic process. The coordination between the Somalia Police officers and AMISOM will ensure that we have a credible, secure and fair election,” Ali said.

Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, SPF deputy commissioner, said with the support of AMISOM, high standards of professionalism and commitment to duty were being inculcated into the SPF.

“It is our expectation that the sacrifice you have made, staying away from your loved ones and your homes will be useful. It is now time for you to go and strengthen the capacity and competence of other officers in your areas of jurisdiction. You have a duty to provide reliable security during the election,” Osman told the graduating class.

The Somali leaders in May announced plans to commence the electoral process within 60 days to help ease political tensions which erupted after President Mohamed Farmajo extended his term in office.

The timetable announced by Prime Minister Mohamed Roble and five federal member state leaders set elections for the Upper House on July 25, and the Lower House between August 10 and September 10.

Both houses will then convene and vote for the president on October 10.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

The situation in Somalia could turn to chaos if unchecked

Somali poll boss accuses FMS leaders of ‘interference’

Somalia sets 31 August deadline for operators to register,…

Arab League chief pledges support for Somalia during talks…

Al-Azhar Grand Imam welcomes Somali PM in Cairo, receive an…

Somalia: Egypt, Somalia Mull Boosting Cooperation At…

Security experts warn Al-shabab may try to emulate Taliban…

Somalia’s opposition raises concern over ‘how elections have…

Is The US Warming Up To Working At Berbera?

SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower…

PM Roble jets off to Egypt

Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project

Erdogan angers his opponents after a financial grant to…

Somalia Receives Johnson and Johnson Vaccines to Help Curb…

Somali forces kill 10 al-Shabab terrorists in southern…

Somalia secures $26 million for humanitarian response

AU’s peacekeeping force in Somalia says investigating…

AU says forces kill 7 Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia

Somalia and Qatar discussed bilateral relations

Kenya, Somalia agree to fix strained relations

1 of 270

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Sunny Leone Sex Videos xxx18 سكس
Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.