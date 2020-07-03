AU SR on somalia congratulates Burundi on its Independence Day

Mogadishu, 01 July 2020—The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has congratulated the people and the government of Burundi as the country commemorates its 58th birthday as an independent nation.

“I congratulate the people and the government of Burundi, as they celebrate their country’s 58th independence anniversary,” Ambassador Madeira said.

“Burundi is a special friend to the people of Somalia. When Somalia was under siege from the brutality of terrorist organizations, Burundi became the second country to join AMISOM and has since sacrificed immensely so that Somalia can achieve peace, stability and prosperity, he added.”

Burundi first deployed troops to join AMISOM in December 2007 and, together with troops from Uganda, played a significant role in the liberation of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. As one of the largest troop contributing countries to the mission, Burundi is bravely fighting AL Shabaab, ensuring freedom of movement of people and goods. It is instrumental in the protection of population centres, state institutions, critical infrastructure and sensitive sites, and in securing main supply routes as well as escorting convoys and humanitarian assistance to the needy population.