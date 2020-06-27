AU Special Representative to Somalia sends message of goodwill to Djibouti on its Independence Day

Mareeg.com-Mogadishu, June 27, 2020 – The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, today, congratulated the government and the people of Djibouti on the country’s 43rd Independence anniversary.

In his message, Ambassador Madeira said: “On this day, 43 years ago, a new nation was born. I salute all the great sons and daughters of Djibouti who sacrificed themselves for the independence of their country so that, today, their compatriots are able to enjoy the fruits of their sacrifice. I hail the great people of Djibouti for the progress the country has been able to achieve over the years, and I pay special tribute to the country’s armed forces. Through the determination, sacrifice, courage and action of the Djibouti Armed Forces who serve under the African Union Mission in Somalia, we have learnt the values of empathy, compassion and solidarity and, together, we have managed to make remarkable progress towards building a safe and secure Somalia in which all its citizens can live in peace and security. I wish you all happy Independence Celebrations.”

Djibouti first deployed its forces to Somalia in December 2011 and is one of the Troop Contributing Countries to AMISOM, together with Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.