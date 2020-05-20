AU Special Representative saddened by the passing of Mudug Governor

Mogadishu, 20th May, 2020 – The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has received with great sadness the news of the passing of the Governor of Mudug region of Puntland, Mr. Ahmed Muse Nuur.

As Governor of Mudug region of Puntland, Mr. Ahmed Muse Nuur was instrumental in the provision of the much-needed local government services including protecting the Mudug population against coronavirus, stabilisation and reconstruction efforts.

“On behalf of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and on my own behalf, I extend our deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family and to the people and government of Puntland for the loss of such a committed Statesman.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in eternal peace” – said Ambassador Made