Mareeg Media
Somalia

AU Special Representative saddened by the passing of Mudug Governor

ImageFeaturedSomalia
By A A warsame 0

Mogadishu, 20th May, 2020 – The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has received with great sadness the news of the passing of the Governor of Mudug region of Puntland, Mr. Ahmed Muse Nuur. 

As Governor of Mudug region of Puntland, Mr. Ahmed Muse Nuur was instrumental in the provision of the much-needed local government services including protecting the Mudug population against coronavirus, stabilisation and reconstruction efforts.

“On behalf of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and on my own behalf, I extend our deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family and to the people and government of Puntland for the loss of such a committed Statesman.

May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in eternal peace” – said Ambassador Made

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director . He can be reached by Email news@mareeg.com
Phoneline :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!