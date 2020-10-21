AU soldiers kill woman after bomb attack in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Burundian soldiers with the African Union force in Somalia has allegedly shot and killed a woman after a bomb explosion targeted their armoured vehicle in Middle Shabelle region.

Tuesday’s bomb attack injured an African Union soldier in Burane area near Mahada town, a said a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

He says the soldiers killed a woman in retaliation for the bomb attack.

African Union force spokesman denied the claims. He said a shrapnel from the IED explosion had killed the woman.