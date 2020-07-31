AU sends wishes to Somalia on Eid al-Adha — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
AU sends wishes to Somalia on Eid al-Adha

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Mogadishu, 31 July 2020 – On behalf of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has sent out best and warm wishes to the people of Somalia, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a special day that not only marks the end of the remarkable Hajj journey of spiritual renewal, but also reminds us all of the need to strengthen the spirit of togetherness, community service, sacrifice, love for one another and shared humanity” –  Said Ambassador Madeira.

“As we mark Eid al-Adha this year, let us also keep in our thoughts and prayers those of our brothers and sisters who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be marking this festive day in isolation and grief. We pray that the Almighty shows them mercy and heals them. We pray for peace, prosperity and security in this beautiful nation of Somalia”, He added.

Eid Mubarak!

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

