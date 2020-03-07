AU cheif voices concern on Kenya and Somalia border tension

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with concern recent and ongoing developments between Kenya and Somalia.

The Chairperson of the Commission appeals to all stakeholders to exercise calm and utmost restraint, and encourages the two countries to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The African Union, in collaboration with Regional Economic Communities, will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Chairperson reaffirms the readiness of the African Union to support the two countries engage in constructive dialogue to promote peace, stability and good neighborliness, in line with the relevant AU instruments and principles.

