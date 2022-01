Read Time: 21 Second

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with deep concern the serious current political tension in Somalia.

The Chairperson appeals for utmost restraint and calls for continued engagements and dialogue between the President and Prime Minister in order to find a political solution to this present situation.

The African Union recommits to scale up it’s support towards durable peace and stable polity in Somalia.

