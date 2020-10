MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two people were shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The victims were gunned down while working on vaccination campaign in Kahda district, south of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says security officials arrived at the scene as a car laden with explosives that was left behind by the same gunmen exploded, causing untold multiple casualties.