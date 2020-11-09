At least three family members killed in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least three people from same family were shot and killed and two others wounded by gunmen in Warsheikh district of Middle Shabelle region.

A mother, who has recently given birth and her two children were killed in an execution style when gunmen broke into their home in Halule area over long-standing clan vendetta, a witness said.

He says the killers fled from the crime scene uncaught.

The security forces arrived at the scene and launched an operation to hunt down the killers.

Somali lawmaker Abdikadir Arabow has strongly condemned murder, calling it as ‘callous and far from Islam’.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

He also called for the perpetrators to be brought into justice.