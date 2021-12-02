At least three children killed in mortar attack in Somalia

Read Time: 39 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least three children from same family have been killed when a mortar round landed into their house after al Shabab militants carried out an attack on army base in Baladweyn town, some 335km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The militants attacked an army base manned by Somali army forces and African Union troops, according to local residents, who spoke to Mareeg Online via phone.

Residents said that Somali army backed by African Union troops and Al Shabab exchanged mortar rounds in the town.

They [residents] said that one of the rockets had landed into residential house and killed three children from same family.

The attack comes a day after Somali army and African Union forces launched an operation against al Shabab near Baladweyne town.

