At least five teachers killed by gunmen in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least five teachers from Quran schools were shot and killed on Thursday by gunmen in Adalle town of Middle Shabelle region.

The victims were holding a religious congregation when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, leaving five dead, a witness said.

The killers fled from the crime scene uncaught.

It is unclear the motive behind the mass execution.

The victims’ named were identified as

 1) Shikh Dahir Hassan Ali

2) Moalim Mohamud Anbure

3) Moalim Mohamed Hussein Ahmed

4) Moalim Mukhtar Abdullahi Elmi

5) Ow Muhumud Hassan Ali

No group says it has carried out the mass murder.

