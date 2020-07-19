Mareeg Media
Somalia

At least 5 killed by floods near Mogadishu

SomaliaFeatured
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least five people have been killed in floods triggered by heavy rains near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The river floods were triggered by heavy rains as water peaks in Afgoye, an agricultural town, some 30km south of the capital.

Somali MP Mohamed Dalha says Shabelle river flood caused by heavy rains had sent floodwater down into town and its nearby areas.

He says the town is now without electricity or water due to the floods.

Areas Affected

Read More
Featured

France kills 16 Al Shabaab militants in Somalia…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Two African Union soldiers killed in Somalia explosion

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Balguri

Raqayle

 Sigaale

Damaley

Shukurow

 Dhajaley

Balbaley

The floods also submerged into Marerey, Moradinle, Raqayle,Baladul-Amin iyo Sabiid and Anole, all nearby Afgoye town.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!