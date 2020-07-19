At least 5 killed by floods near Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least five people have been killed in floods triggered by heavy rains near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The river floods were triggered by heavy rains as water peaks in Afgoye, an agricultural town, some 30km south of the capital.

Somali MP Mohamed Dalha says Shabelle river flood caused by heavy rains had sent floodwater down into town and its nearby areas.

He says the town is now without electricity or water due to the floods.

Areas Affected

Balguri

Raqayle

Sigaale

Damaley

Shukurow

Dhajaley

Balbaley

The floods also submerged into Marerey, Moradinle, Raqayle,Baladul-Amin iyo Sabiid and Anole, all nearby Afgoye town.