At least 30 soldiers killed in Kenya attack – Al-Shabab

Read Time: 1 Minute, 4 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia-based al-Shabab armed group says it killed at least 30 soldiers in a down attack on a police station in Konton of Wajir town in northeast of Kenya.

The terror group has announced the attack in a statement broadcasted by its mouthpiece radio channel, Andalus early on Tuesday.

The extremist group claims to have briefly seized area after the attack.

But, Kenyan police denied the claims, saying it had foiled an attempt by al-Shabab militants to abduct civilians at a mosque in Konton area of Wajir town.

Hilary Toroitich, police commander for Wajir town said that five militants had raided on a mosque and attempted to dozens of worshipers hostage.

Toroitich added that the militants were forced to flee following a brief gun fight.

He says no civilian was killed or injured in the process.

Al-Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group carried out a number of attacks in neighbouring Kenya, that killed took dozens of people.

The group also killed 67 people in an attack at Nairobi’s Westgate shopping centre in 2013 and nearly 150 students at Garissa University in 2015.

The al Qaeda linked group vowed to continue its attacks on Kenyan soil until Nairobi withdraws its troops under African Union mission from Somalia.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com