Somalia

At least 20 killed in ongoing attack on hotel in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 20 people have been killed and dozens injured in an ongoing attack on a popular beachfront hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The attack started with a suicide car bomb that detonated the gate of Elite hotel, then heavily armed gunmen stormed inside the hotel and started randomly shooting.

Four attackers are believed to have stormed into the hotel building, according to Somali government spokesman.

He says two armed attackers were neutralized in an operation aimed to end the hotel siege.

Paramedics say about 30 people had been wounded and being taken into hospitals in Mogadishu.

Somali police says dozens of people had also been rescued alive while dozens more are trapped inside the hotel under siege.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has officially claimed the responsibility for Sunday’s attack on Elite hotel in Mogadishu.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

