 At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali security forces have killed at least 19 militants when al Shabaab fighters carried out an attack on an airfield in Dinsor town in Bay region of south west of Somalia.

In a phone interview with an official, who asked to be anonymous, said the militants attacked the airfield with rocket-propelled-grenades.

He says the security forces had killed 19 militants in the botched attack.

He added that one of the Al-Shabaab militia commanders identified as Ali Nur Isgowe was among those who were killed in the operation.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

