At least 14 killed as SNA recaptures key town

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says its forces have foiled an attack by al Shabab and killed at least nine militants on Thursday in Bal’ad town, some 30km north of the capital Mogadishu.

The military says their counterattack had inflicted a major blow on the group.

Somali state media quoting military sources reported that the army forces had managed to re-take over the town from al Shabab.

The attack also killed five people, all civilians after heavy mortar and artillery shelling by Al-Shabaab landed several areas in the town.

Bal’ad lies the main road that links Mogadishu and Jowhar.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling to topple the Mogadishu-based government for more than ten years.

