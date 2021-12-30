Thursday, Dec 30, 2021.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

At least 14 killed as SNA recaptures key town

Tuuryare
Read Time:37 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says its forces have foiled an attack by al Shabab and killed at least nine militants on Thursday in Bal’ad town, some 30km north of the capital Mogadishu.

The military says their counterattack had inflicted a major blow on the group.

Somali state media quoting military sources reported that the army forces had managed to re-take over the town from al Shabab.

 The attack also killed five people, all civilians after heavy mortar and artillery shelling by Al-Shabaab landed several areas in the town.

Bal’ad lies the main road that links Mogadishu and Jowhar.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling to topple the Mogadishu-based government for more than ten years.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post