At least 10 killed in fighting for central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 10 people have been killed on Wednesday when heavily armed al Shabaab militants have carried out an attack near Ba’adweyn in Somalia’s Mudug region.

The attack triggered fierce fighting between the militants and armed local villagers in Shabelow area, a local resident told Mareeg Online.

He says the villagers backed by Somali army forces had repulsed the attack by al Shabaab.

He says at least 10 people, mainly villagers were killed during the skirmish.