 Arab League chief pledges support for Somalia during talks with PM Roble * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Arab League chief pledges support for Somalia during talks with PM Roble

UncategorizedSomalia
By MM 0

Somalia’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble who is currently in Egypt, held talks with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday. They focused on the latest developments in Somalia and the efforts employed by the government to maintain security and stability.

A source at the Arab League General Secretariat said issues regarding finances problems were discussed in order to fasten the legislative elections in the Horn of Africa country which will be holding the Presidential elections in October.

Roble briefed Abul Gheit on the development projects the Somali government intends to implement with the goal of reviving the economy. He also noted that Mogadishu counts on the support of the Arab League in enhancing the country’s stability and security amidst terrorist attacks from insurgent groups like Alshabaab.

The Secretary General assured the Somali Premier of the League’s unrelenting support in ensuring that the legislative and presidential elections are held within the set timeline. In a major boost to Somalia, the body promised to help the country implement their economic projects and pledged to settle debts owed to the Arab country and other foreign bodies.

The Arab League chief reiterated the need for all Somali political parties to consistently hold constructive dialogue which is crucial for national unity.

Read More
Somalia

Al-Azhar Grand Imam welcomes Somali PM in Cairo, receive…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Ra’isul Wasaare Rooble oo hoygiisa ku booqday…

MM 0

Roble appreciated the Arab League’s efforts in supporting the People of Somalia and providing a shoulder to lean on at all times.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Ra’isul Wasaare Rooble oo si heer sare ah oo loogu soo…

Somalia Mulls Resumption Of Cross Border Trade

3 militants killed in southern Somalia

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Somalia sets deadline for licence applications

Somali forces nab senior Al-Shabab commander in central…

Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in…

Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis…

Somali army kills over 200 al-Shabab militants in 3-week…

Somaliland parliament elects new speaker

The new senators of Somalia’s South West state  

Al-Shabab militant kills 3 Kenyans in border town

Climate change and conflict threaten Somali herders

Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report

Somali PM Attends Global Education Summit, Meets UK Prime…

Four Football Players Killed In Somalia Blast: Police

Joint Press Statement: Partners welcome progress and urge…

Jubbaland announces its first four senators to Somali…

1 of 279

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.