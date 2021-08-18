Arab League chief pledges support for Somalia during talks with PM Roble * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somalia’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble who is currently in Egypt, held talks with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday. They focused on the latest developments in Somalia and the efforts employed by the government to maintain security and stability.

A source at the Arab League General Secretariat said issues regarding finances problems were discussed in order to fasten the legislative elections in the Horn of Africa country which will be holding the Presidential elections in October.

Roble briefed Abul Gheit on the development projects the Somali government intends to implement with the goal of reviving the economy. He also noted that Mogadishu counts on the support of the Arab League in enhancing the country’s stability and security amidst terrorist attacks from insurgent groups like Alshabaab.

The Secretary General assured the Somali Premier of the League’s unrelenting support in ensuring that the legislative and presidential elections are held within the set timeline. In a major boost to Somalia, the body promised to help the country implement their economic projects and pledged to settle debts owed to the Arab country and other foreign bodies.

The Arab League chief reiterated the need for all Somali political parties to consistently hold constructive dialogue which is crucial for national unity.

Roble appreciated the Arab League’s efforts in supporting the People of Somalia and providing a shoulder to lean on at all times.

Muqdisho-Somalia