Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis to apply * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis to apply

SomaliaEducation
By A warsame

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 3 August and 2 November 2021, with applications to be submitted here

Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university, and are awarded to individuals who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change.

 

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

British Ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster, said:

 

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s opening of 2021/22 Chevening Scholarship. This is a brilliant opportunity and I want to encourage as many Somalis as possible to compete for this life changing experience.  Seeing Somali talent being developed through this scholarship is extremely fulfilling.

 

“Since 2016, the Chevening Scholarship programme has so far benefitted 41 Somalis some of whom are now working at senior levels in government, private sector and international organisations.”

 

In September, 11 Somali scholars will depart the country to undertake their chevening award for a one-year Master’s Degree programme in various universities across the UK.  Many past scholars such as Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohammed Guled and Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed are now playing leading roles in Somali public life.

 

Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Naomi Rayner, said:

 

“As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as Covid-19 and climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever. Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.”

 

The UK is committed to supporting the Somalia education system by empowering Somalia’s future leaders. The Chevening Scholarship is one of the ways we deepen the strong ties between the UK and Somalia.

