Anti-Doping Requirements for Kenya

Kenya-April, 05. 2022 -By Benard Mulwa.-World Athletics National federation Anti-doping agency has found 11 Kenyans athletics culpable of doping for the last one month and for the last one year, a total10 of these have been suspended and 3 are where about.

In accordance with the criteria set out in rule 15.3.3 of the world Athletics National Federation Anti-Doping requirements, it was decided to maintain Athletics Kenya in Category A for 2022.

Category A member federations are those having the highest doping risk to the sport.

Speaking at a news conference in Nairobi today, Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said, Athletics Kenya would like to inform all athletes, athletes supporter personnel and the public that no athlete will participate as part of Kenya National Team in World Athletics world Championships unless they have undergone at least three no notice out- of- competition tests in the 10 months prior to the competition. “No athlete will be selected to represent the country unless they have met all the Anti-Doping Education, Testing and qualification requirements” he said.

Prior to the commencement of each year, the Integrity Unit Board shall determine in its absolute discretion the category of each member federation by taking in to account the doping history of athletes, athlete support personnel and other persons under the jurisdiction of the member federation, Confidential intelligence or other information provided by the Integrity unit, the success of the member federation in International competition or in particular International competitions whether as a whole or in particular disciplines.

Any significant improvement in the performance of the member federation’s athletes at any level of completion, the number of athletes representing the member federation in International competitions or in particular international competitions and compliance by the member federation with this rule 15; (g) any other matter the integrity unit in its absolute discretion thinks fit.

During his speech, Athletics Kenya President, Jackson Tuwei, also observed that in Kenya the first case of doping was identified in 1992.

Athletics Kenya has issued individual written notice to all the Athletes in the probable list of these requirements.

