 AMISOM supports Beletweyne youth with sports equipment * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


AMISOM supports Beletweyne youth with sports equipment

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

To help young people in Beletweyne develop healthy habits through participating in sports in a safe environment, Djiboutian troops serving under AMISOM have donated an assortment of sports equipment to be distributed to various centers and youth groups in the town.

On hand to receive the donation was the Mayor of Beletweyne Town, Nadar Tabah Maalin and the Deputy Governor of Hiran Region in Charge of Social Services, Hussein Osman Ali.

“AMISOM’s assistance to us has been in a variety of ways. There are many projects for the benefit of our community that have been going on in Beletweyne, including the rehabilitation of five boreholes in Bundaweyn Suburb and the drilling of a borehole in Mahas. I am told that there are other planned projects that will be implemented soon, so we are happy for AMISOM continuous support to us,” said the Mayor of Beletweyne Town during a ceremony at Lama Galaxy Military Base.

The donated items include sports uniforms, referees uniform, linesmen flags, trophies, watches, footballs and whistles. The donations are part of AMISOM’s Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) in Somalia, aimed at strengthening relations with the local communities.

“These items will be distributed to Beletweyne sports teams and to teams in towns like Jalalaqsi, Bula-burde, Halgan, Mahas and Dhusa-mareeb where AMISOM has a presence,” said Ibrahim Yussuf Ahmed, AMISOM Sector 4 CIMIC officer.

Read More
Featured

Deadly blast kills 2 soldiers in Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali journalists undertake training on elections…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The CIMIC officer said that participating in sports can help the young people of Somalia to develop healthy habits, and AMISOM would assist in the development of goal-driven and focused young people who are motivated to rebuild their country.

Ali Mohamed Abdi, the chairman of Hiran Football Federation thanked AMISOM for the contribution to the physical and mental well-being of local communities under its areas of operation, especially the youth.

In the last months, AMISOM troops have provided an assortment of medical supplies to Beletweyne Hospital to benefit local communities who were not able to access AMISOM facilities for medical assistance following the lockdown of AMISOM bases as part of wider measures aimed at combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Mobile money transfers give Somali farmers a one-up on the…

Somali leaders urged to collaborate preparations for…

The Right Way and the Wrong Way to Control COVID19

At least two killed in drive-by shooting in Mogadishu

Somali women lawyers make Puntland safer

UN activities suspended in Somaliland

Four school children killed in Somalia explosion

Somali students receive colourful graduation ceremony in…

FIFA congratulates Hamza Said Hamza, on his appointment as…

UN reaffirms its support for Somalia

Somali army kills six militants in operation

Ahead of elections, UN urges that Somalia’s political space…

AMISOM hosts Somali Public Agenda to discuss Somalia’s…

At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack

Six African Union soldiers killed in Somalia attack

Democratic” Means Social Equality

AU soldiers kill woman after bomb attack in Somalia

Journalist detained after interviewing a  terrorist…

Somalia: Fear of food insecurity as number of malnutrition…

Somali army kills 50 Al Shabaab militants in operation

1 of 496

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!