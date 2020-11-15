 AMISOM STATEMENT ON DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JERRY RAWLINGS * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
AMISOM STATEMENT ON DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JERRY RAWLINGS

Mogadishu, 15 October 2020 — The Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Ambassador Francisco Madeira, expresses deep felt condolences on behalf of the mission to the bereaved family, the people and the Government of the Republic of Ghana for the loss of former president Jerry Rawlings.

AMISOM and the people of Somalia will remember President Rawlings for his statesmanship and dedicated service to restoring peace and security in Somalia during his tenure as the African Union’s High Representative for Somalia in 2010-2012.

President Rawlings worked tirelessly to mobilize the continent and the rest of the international community to fully assume responsibility and contribute more effectively to the African Union Mission in Somalia in its effort to bring peace, stability and reconciliation to the Somali people. He helped to garner support and generate more focus on the security, political and humanitarian challenges in Somalia.

AMISOM is encouraged that Somalia, soon to hold national elections, is making visible progress towards peace, security and development. President Rawlings’ contribution to this cannot be forgotten.

