AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) police component has honoured 26 Individual Police Officers (IPOs) for their role in contributing to the mission’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Somalia.

The police officers from Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Zambia will return to their home countries after completing one year and three months of service under AMISOM.

While in Somalia, the officers implemented the AMISOM Police mandate on training, mentoring, and advising the Somali Police Force and also supported the implementation of the stabilisation efforts under the Somalia Transition Plan.

AMISOM awarded medals and certificates to the officers during a ceremony held on Monday in Mogadishu, presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rex Dundun, the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff.

DCP Dundun hailed the police officers for the dedicated service despite the challenges due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

“We acknowledge the hard work that these officers have made to contribute to a better Africa while representing their countries at the highest levels with exemplary conduct,” said Dundun.

One of the medal recipients, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Timothy Dassah from Ghana, said the outgoing AMISOM officers had successfully delivered on their tasks during their tour of duty.

“We worked in different capacities as mentors and advisors and delivered our expertise,” said CSP Dassah.

Police Constable Hussein Adan from Kenya was grateful for the cordial working relationship with the Somali Police Force in Dhobley and Jubaland State where he worked from. He also noted the progress Somalia has made in policing and expressed optimism about future progress.

