 AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role in Somalia

SomaliaFeatured
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) police component has honoured 26 Individual Police Officers (IPOs) for their role in contributing to the mission’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Somalia.

The police officers from Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Zambia will return to their home countries after completing one year and three months of service under AMISOM.

While in Somalia, the officers implemented the AMISOM Police mandate on training, mentoring, and advising the Somali Police Force and also supported the implementation of the stabilisation efforts under the Somalia Transition Plan.

AMISOM awarded medals and certificates to the officers during a ceremony held on Monday in Mogadishu, presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rex Dundun, the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff.

DCP Dundun hailed the police officers for the dedicated service despite the challenges due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

Read More
Featured

Two soldiers killed as blast hits AU troops in Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali, AU military troops to conduct joint operations…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

“We acknowledge the hard work that these officers have made to contribute to a better Africa while representing their countries at the highest levels with exemplary conduct,” said Dundun.

One of the medal recipients, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Timothy Dassah from Ghana, said the outgoing AMISOM officers had successfully delivered on their tasks during their tour of duty.

“We worked in different capacities as mentors and advisors and delivered our expertise,” said CSP Dassah.

Police Constable Hussein Adan from Kenya was grateful for the cordial working relationship with the Somali Police Force in Dhobley and Jubaland State where he worked from. He also noted the progress Somalia has made in policing and expressed optimism about future progress.

PRESS RELEASE

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu

Somali militants execute man suspected of witchcraft

U.S. Africa Command leaders meet with Algeria’s leadership

Somalia: Enforcing the Sexual Offences Law in Puntland

BREAKING: Somali parliament approves new prime minister

Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia

International Partners Note Announced FGS-FMS Electoral…

Reconciliation in Marka: Foes turned friends recall road to…

Somali soldier kills civilian driver in Mogadishu

WHO, UNICEF call for vaccinating children against polio in…

Somalia’s Education System Struggles to Attract Girls

New livestock market in central Somalia boosts trade

Four crew members wounded as Kenyan plane crash-lands in…

Closing gender pay gap must be a national priority to tackle…

Somalia President appoints his new premier

At least five teachers killed by gunmen in Somalia

AMISOM Force Commander visits troops in Beletweyne

Somali police detain prime suspect for rape, murder of teen…

House of the People leadership attempts to cover up…

UN rights chief slams sexual violence in Somalia

1 of 493

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!