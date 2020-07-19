AMISOM hands over newly constructed Police Station in Baidoa

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Saturday handed over a newly constructed Police Station in Baidoa, Somalia, to the authorities of South West State, as part of wider efforts to build the capacity of the Somali Police Force (SPF).

Funded by the Danish Government, the construction of Bakiin Police Station was implemented by AMISOM under its Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) as part of its mandate to boost security in line with the Somalia Transition Plan. AMISOM is implementing the Somalia Transition Plan, which is a guide for the gradual and conditions-based transfer of security responsibilities from AMISOM to the Somali security forces ahead of AMISOM’s exit from Somalia.

AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in Baidoa, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtar Adamu, presided over the handover ceremony, which was also attended by South West State Deputy Minister of Security, Olad Mohamed Ali, and Bay Regional Police Commander, Major General Amin Mohamed Osman.

SP Adamu said the construction of the police station is in line with AMISOM’s mandate of establishing and equipping police stations in key areas to improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the SPF for it to be able to maintain law and order, and ensure the security of persons and property in Somalia. The building of the capacity of SPF is an integral part of Somalia’s stabilization process, especially in consolidating the gains made over the years in peace and security, human rights, gender relations and protection of civilians.

“The project was started earlier in February and it has been completed within the stipulated time, and now we are here to commission and handover the building to the Somali Police Force. We now hope that we will come here and continue with our daily mentoring, advising and training of the Somali Police Force as it is our mandate” Adamu said.

In addition to providing a suitable place for South West State Police to conduct duties from, the new police station will also enable AMISOM Police to continue building the capacity of their Somali counterparts through mentoring, training and advising programs.

The Southwest State Deputy Minister of Security, Olad Mohamed Ali, expressed gratitude to AMISOM for the support, saying the new police station would go a long way in enhancing peace and stability in the region.

“We thank AMISOM Police for handing over this police station to us. We request the partners to continue supporting us in establishing similar police stations in key areas of the city so as to strengthen peace and security in the town. I thank the Danish Government for funding this project and request it to continue with such support,” said Mr. Olad

On his part, the Police Commander of Bay region, Major General Amin said they will soon deploy new officers at the station, which is key to the security of the city. Maj. Gen. Amin thanked AMISOM and appealed for the rehabilitation of more police stations which are needed to help maintain law and order in Baidoa.

“The new police station will host a contingent of more than 30 police officers. This station is located in a strategic area, on the edge of the town, which is significant for security of the city as far as exit and entry is concerned. This will also be a main checkpoint to monitor and apprehend those intent on disrupting peace in our town. We are grateful to our partners, AMISOM and the Danish government, for the handover of this police station. It was a timely response and we hope to receive similar support in the future,” said Maj. Gen. Amin

