AMISOM hands over new ablution facilities in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia, – Two new ablution facilities comprising of eight flush toilets have been handed over by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to the business community at Marine market within Aden Adde International airport in Mogadishu to boost hygiene standards at the busy market.

The new facilities, part of AMISOM’s Quick Impact Projects (QUIPs) were handed over on Saturday by the Head of AMISOM Civil Affairs Unit, Dr. Opiyo Ododa, and the Deputy Contingent Commander of Ugandan troops serving under AMISOM in Somalia, Colonel Samuel Mwesigwa, to the Hamar Jajab District Commissioner, Moawiye Ahmed Mudey, who represented the Banadir Region Administration.

The two conveniences, which are fitted with a water tank each, now replace the old rusty and uncomfortable pit latrines, which, according to the market leadership, were not good for business.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Dr. Ododa said the donation was aimed at enhancing sanitary standards amongst the market community as part of the AMISOM efforts to empower communities.

“The purpose of handing over this project is to ensure that the community here have the hygiene necessary for their wellbeing. This project is a part of our Quick Impact Projects, and also giving back to the community to ensure that the communities that host us also benefit from our service delivery,” said Dr. Ododa.

He added that plans are underway to embark on the construction of permanent stalls and a waste management system for the Marine Market traders, who operate at the periphery of the AMISOM Base Camp and sell their merchandise mainly to AMISOM personnel and other inhabitants of the base camp which houses the UN, foreign embassies and many private companies.

Col. Mwesigwa reiterated AMISOM’s commitment to maintaining such support to communities in the host country. “AMISOM is committed to providing for the basic needs of civilians in recovered and peaceful areas in Somalia in order to improve their livelihood,” said Col. Mwesigwa.

On his part, the Harmajajab District Commissioner said AMISOM had donated a vital sanitation facility and urged the business community to take care of the facilities.

“Toilets are one of the most important public facilities for a community. We thank AMISOM for this support, and I wish to urge the marine market business community to take care of these new facilities and maintain them well,” said Mudeey.

Speaking on behalf of the project beneficiaries, Marine Market Chairman, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, said the ablution facilities will improve business because clients and shop owners will enjoy its use.

“We really needed neat and permanent toilets, and I can confidently say that need has been met today, thanks to AMISOM for that support,” said Ali.

AMISOM, through the CIMIC Unit’s QIPs has previously supported communities by constructing schools, water wells, and additionally hosting medical camps and donating office equipment to government institutions including hospitals, to help better the quality of life of the people.

