 AMISOM Force Commander visits troops in Beletweyne * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


AMISOM Force Commander visits troops in Beletweyne

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

BELETWEYNE, Somalia, September 16, 2020 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Force Commander Lieutenant General Diomede Ndegeya has paid an official working visit to AMISOM troops in Beletweyne manned by Djiboutian Armed Forces (DJAF) and Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) to familiarize himself with sector 4.

On landing at Ugas Khalif airport in Beletweyne city on Tuesday, which is protected by AMISOM forces, Lt. Gen. Ndegeya and his delegation were received by Sector 4 Commander Col. Abdirahman Riyale Hared and other AMISOM officials. He immediately inspected a guard of honour mounted by sector 4 forces and later held a closed-door meeting with the sector commander and his top officers.

The Force Commander Lt. Gen. Ndegeya also later met with Hiiran region governor Ali Jeyte Osman who briefed him about the situation in the region and how close the Somalia government forces and AMISOM forces work together in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Lt. Gen. Ndegeya commended AMISOM troops in sector 4 for pushing out Al-Shabaab terrorists from swathes of land under their control and opening main supply routes that connect the major towns in the region. He also commended them for saving lives during recent floods that engulfed Beletweyne after river Shabelle burst its banks.

“You have managed to keep the enemy at bay and this has helped the people of HirShabelle State and in particular those living in Hiraan region and more precisely Beletweyne get a reprieve and an opportunity to peacefully go about by their business and farm their land to continue feeding the rest of Somalia,” Lt. Gen. Ndegeya said.

Read More
Featured

UN rights chief slams sexual violence in Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Deadly blast kills six people in Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

“You displayed courage, humility and kindness in going out of your way to transport women and children and the elderly who could not swim from the affected areas into high grounds to save their lives. You also provided non-food items like tents, dry rations and medical support to the people. I also know you have done an excellent job   in the sector to secure the main supply routes from Beletweyne to Buulo Burde, this and many other supply routes have enabled these areas to develop and support to reach the public,” He added.

AMISOM Sector 4 Commander, Colonel Abdirahman Riyale Hared thanked the Force Commander for his visit and said the troops morale is high to deliver on their mandate.

“Today, we had a visit from our Force Commander, Lieutenant General Diomede who came for an assessment visit and introduction of sector 4 headquarters. He wanted to understand what sector 4 troops are doing, we have briefed him about the general situation politically and operational wise,” said Col. Riyale.

This was Lt. Gen. Ndegeya’s maiden visit to Beletweyne and Sector 4 since taking over the helm at AMISOM earlier this month. AMISOM has 5 sectors in Somalia served by Ugandan, Kenyan, Ethiopian, Burundian and Djiboutian forces.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali journalists protest against the draconian media law

Statement on the Amended Media Law Signed by the President…

Deadly strike kills senior al Shabaab commander in Somalia

WHY DO DEMOCRACIES FAIL

Somali elder shot dead in Mogadishu

Somalia court jails health ministry officials for corruption

Deadly explosion hits in Somalia market

EU Naval Forces react on possible hijacking of a ship off…

Somali militants execute four men accused of spying

Somalia welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Libya

Somalia: AU army base hit by mortar attack

Puntland and Jubaland oppose election model deal in…

UN envoy says Somalia security remains a concern

Deadly US strike kills al Shabaab bomb expert in Somalia

UN envoy briefs to UN Security Council on Somalia situation

AMISOM launches environmental Standard Operating Procedures

Deadly attack hits AU army base in Somalia

Somalia’s intl partners call for broad-based agreement…

Somali people rally against child rape in Baidoa town

Somali security forces raid on radio station in Mogadishu

1 of 491

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!