 AMISOM conducts security sector training for troops in Kismayo * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


AMISOM conducts security sector training for troops in Kismayo

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has concluded a two-day training on International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights and Gender for AMISOM, Somalia National Army (SNA) and Jubbaland forces.

The training in Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubbaland State, was to sensitise AMISOM and Somali troops on how to integrate issues of Humanitarian Law, Human Rights and Gender into joint operations. The training covered security sector reform, conflict-related sexual violence, Human Rights Law, gender mainstreaming, civil-military cooperation, among topics.

The AMISOM Head of Security Sector Reform, Hamouda Kanu, said the training was part of an ongoing capacity-building support to ensure that Somali Security Forces are well informed and trained.

“These are programmes that we are implementing for Somali forces is to ensure that they are well informed and trained on these issues which are important to peace support operations,” said Kanu.

According to Kanu, the training is the first in a series of ongoing sessions that will also be conducted for AMISOM troops and Somali security forces based in Dhobley and Mogadishu.

Read More
Featured

Mobile money transfers give Somali farmers a one-up on…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali leaders urged to collaborate preparations for…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

A participant from the Jubbaland Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abdikadir Ali, said the training was helpful. It made him to understand his obligations to protecting civilians during conflict, and how to handle captured combatants or those who surrender during counter-terrorism operations.

Lieutenant Hassan Mukhtar Omar, another participant from the SNA, said the training would enable the troops to improve the conduct of military operations.

“We will share the knowledge and experiences shared with our colleagues who were unable to benefit from the training,”Mukhtar said.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Kenyan military jets bomb civilians in Somalia

Deadly blast kills six soldiers in Somalia

Sometimes Trump Gets It Right

Armed Somali police threaten, harass and arbitrary detain…

Somalia: Polio immunization started in Mogadishu

Deadly bus attack leaves eight people wounded in Kenya

Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu

Kenyan army abducts 7 civilians in Somalia

Somali president urged to reform the new media law

Somaliland arrests two people for allegedly spreading…

Qatar renews support for Somalia

Somali president arrives in Eritrea

Kenya says al Shabab threat reduced

Deadly suicide explosion hits Mogadishu

Turkey’s FAVORI violates rights of Somali workers

British Army trains Somali National Army Brigade…

Huge fire engulfs a fuel depot in Somali town

Somalia: 44-year-old man executed by al Shabab

Somalia, WFP ink deal for emergency locust program

Somalia lauds Turkish support to young inventor

1 of 495

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!