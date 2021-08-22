 AMISOM commits to swift and transparent inquiry into Golweyn incident * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
AMISOM commits to swift and transparent inquiry into Golweyn incident

By A warsame

Mogadishu – Further to the statement issued by AMISOM on August 11, 2021, regarding the incident in Golweyn, where AMISOM troops were attacked by Al-Shabab operatives while on routine patrol, preliminary investigations have established that the seven people killed were not members of Al-Shabab.

AMISOM is investigating reports that its troops were responsible for the death of the seven.  The leadership has since the incident met with the elders, community members and government officials and made it clear that they will not condone criminal activities against civilians by its soldiers. They also assured them of their commitment to identifying and punishing those who breach the rules of engagement.

To investigate this serious incident and recommend follow-on actions, AMISOM has constituted a seven-member Board of Inquiry (BOI), which has immediately commenced its work. This legal inquiry is led by a senior officer and two other members from the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa. The others include a senior official from the Federal Government of Somalia, and a senior officer each from AMISOM Military, Police and Mission Headquarters. The Mission is working directly with the FGS and the affected families and has given its commitment to a swift and transparent investigation, which should be concluded by September 6, 2021.

The BOI will establish the extent to which AMISOM troops were responsible for the death of the seven and the circumstances. The Board will recommend payment of amends to the affected families in the event AMISOM soldiers are found culpable and make recommendations to avoid a recurrence.

In addition, the Government of Uganda has assured the Mission leadership that in the spirit of transparency, if the Board establishes that its officers have a case to answer, a Court Marshall will be constituted and held in Somalia to try those implicated. AMISOM is taking a legal approach to these serious allegations in line with international best practice and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation as quickly as possible, hold accountable anyone responsible and abide by all the findings and recommendations of the Inquiry.

Somalia

New Funding to Support Education in Somalia

The Real Price of Marriage in South Sudan

AMISOM remains steadfastly committed to peace and security and the protection of the local population. The Mission leadership is deeply committed to carrying out its mandated tasks in Somalia in strict compliance with its obligations under the applicable International Humanitarian Law (IHL), Human Rights law and its Rules of Engagement.

Published by A Warsame
or Mobile :+447737886245

