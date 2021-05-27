 Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day

FeaturedAfrica
By A warsame 0

Mogadishu, 25 May, 2021 —The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) joins the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa Day, when we come together to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the African Union.

“We take stock of how far we have come—the social, political and economic progress that our beloved Africa has made, while also reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent faces in realizing the dreams of its people to live in a united, free, peaceful and prosperous Africa,” said, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia, (SRCC), Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

“In Somalia, and in several other places, we have seen the important role that the AU can play in finding African solutions to African problems, in leading the efforts towards regional peace and stability and in the overall development of the continent. Indeed, challenges remain but we trust in the AU to galvanise continued efforts to move Africa into a future of stability, prosperity, shared values, Pan-Africanism and sustainable development,” added Ambassador Madeira.

The theme for this year’s Africa Day is in line with the AU Theme for the year 2021, “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”.

Continue Reading

A warsame

Published by A Warsame .He can be reached by news@mareeg.com
or Mobile :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

