Amazon to hasten digital transformation in education for Kenya       

Marine Houmeau, Region program lead Sub-Sahara Africa Amazon web Service.

Kenya, Nairobi. 08. November 2022

By Bernard Mulwa

Hundreds of thousands of unemployed and under employed youths in Kenya are set to benefit with skills and jobs, this comes amid plans by Amazon Web Service, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, the largest computing cloud services in the world to establish a local zone in Kenya.

Amazon Web Service will be announcing additional investments it is making in Kenya’s education sector in collaboration with the ministry of education. The comprehensive, evolving cloud computing platform provided by Amazon has for the last 14 months introduced computer learning center where more than 500 students in Kenya have trained and 237 on the higher education level. “One of our focuses is to provide skills but we also want to help to reconnect” Marine Houmeau, region program lead in SubSahara told journalists at a news conference today in Nairobi.

In addition, AWS and the Ministry of ICT have joined forces to provide free foundational cloud content through Ajira Digital platform accessible to all citizens as well as in over 300 training centers across the country from early 2023.

Earlier this year AWS launched an AWS re/Start pilot in Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps in partnership with the Danish Refugee Council, engaging unemployed refugee youth who otherwise might not have had access to this career path from within the camps, “we have started running cohorts in Refugee camps, targeting returning mothers, persons living with disabilities

Amazon Web Services has been rolling out its programs in Sub Sahara Africa for the last 2 years which is now live in 15 African countries with 16% of students who have graduated from the program. In Nairobi, a total of 30 students graduated today during the inaugural AWS Kenya Education Conference 2022.

Amazon Web Service is also strengthening ties to work with policy makers in state agencies, research organizations, Edtech companies, publishers and representatives of leading academic institutions in Kenya, “when we think about education, we are involved in every sector, the inaugural AWS Kenya Education Conference today is about enhancing learning and bring all the stakeholders together and learn from each other, be able to appreciate the experience and identify areas of synergies that we can work together” said Mr. Robinson Njiru, Amazon Web Service regional lead Sub Sahara Africa.