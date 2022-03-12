Al Shabab says killed six people in Kenya’s Lamu

Read Time: 56 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali armed group Al Shabab says it has killed six people on Friday in an attack on a construction site in Bodhei Majengo area of Kenya’s Lamu County.

The group says a Chinese national was also killed in the attack.

The victims are said to be workers who were constructing the highway leading from the Lamu Port to Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to local media in Kenya.

In a statement, the group said its fighters had also destroyed a bridge that was under construction in the Majengo-Omolo area.

The militrants also burned down construction vehicles during the attack.

Kenyan police said they launched an operation to hunt down the attackers. They said the attackers had escaped into the expansive Boni Forest.

The bodies have been airlifted to the Manda navy base in Lamu.

Kenya’s soul has been a regular target for al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group since it sent troops into Somalia to fight the group in 2011.

The group was driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but still continues its attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

