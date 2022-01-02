Al Shabab says killed 20 KDF soldiers in Lamu explosion

Read Time: 30 Second

MOGADISH, Somalia — Al-Shabab armed group claims responsibility for a roadside bomb attack on a military convoy in Kenya’s Lamu town.

In a statement, the group said that it had killed 20 Kenyan military soldiers in an explosion on Sunday while traveling between Sankuran and Kayunga areas of lamu town.

Mareeg Online could not independently verify the claims.

Kenyan military officials in the area have not yet commented on the attack.

Kenya’s north east region has been a regular target for al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group since Nairobi has sent its troops into Somalia in 2011.

