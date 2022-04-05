Al Shabab plots to target Somali president and his PM – NISA

Read Time: 40 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –– Somalia’s National Security and Intelligence Agency [NISA] said that al Shabab – an al Qaeda –linked group is plotting to target the president and prime minister of the Horn of Africa nation.

In a Twitter post, NISA said that a senior Al-Shabaab operative who name has been released as Mohamed Mahir was tasked to carry out an assassination of president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his premier Mohamed Hussein Roble.

“We have briefed the Heads of State on the threat posed by the Al-Shabaab to the President and the Prime Minister. Mohamed Mahir, a senior member of Al-Shabaab, is coordinating the plan. “We are pursuing anyone involved,” the NISA statement said.

The worrying news from NISA comes days after Prime Minister Roble claimed to have received text message on death threats.

