Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses in Middle Shabelle region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

 Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses in Middle Shabelle region
Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses in Middle Shabelle region

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Somali militant group Al-Shabab, an Alqaeda affiliate have on Saturday kidnapped civilians living under villages recently liberated by the Somali government, accusing them to have aided the Somali military, media reports.

The villages affected by the kidnappings include  Warciise, Qoordheere, WardhagaH and Dabagaab settlements under Jowhar and Raage-Ceele areas, Dalsan Radio reported that the locals welcomed SNA officers with refreshments and milk following their liberation of several areas in the Middle Shabelle region.

Several houses were burn by the militant group including vehicles, only for supporting the Somali National Army.

Recently months, Somali military have stepped up operations against al-Shabaab fighters in central and southern Somalia.

