Al Shabab group seizes key town in central Somalia

Read Time: 37 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavily armed Al Shabab militants have taken control of Mataban town in Hiran region of central Somalia.

The militants peacefully entered the city after the Galmudug state troops pulled out without a fight or firing a single shot.

They [the militants] were seen encircling the town and moving cautiously into the police station and administrative offices in Mataban.

Local residents told Mareeg Online that al Shabab fighters had destroyed a police station with bomb explosion.

Al-Qaeda affiliated group Al-Shabaab said that its fighters are controlling the town.

The militant group also hoisted their black flag on top of a building in the town, according to residents.

There was no immediate comment from Somali military or Galmudug state over the claims.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com