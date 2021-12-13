Al Shabab group captures key town in central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Heavily armed al-Shabaab militants have on Monday taken control of Mataban town in Hiran region, about 350-km north of Somali capital Mogadishu.
The militants peacefully entered the city after the Galmudug state troops pulled out without a fight or firing a single shot.
They [the militants] were seen encircling the town and moving cautiously into the police station and administrative offices in Mataban.
Local residents told Mareeg Online that al Shabab fighters had destroyed a police station with bomb explosion.
Al-Qaeda affiliated group Al-Shabaab said that its fighters are controlling the town.
The militant group also hoisted their black flag on top of a building in the town, according to residents.
There was no immediate comment from Somali military or Galmudug state over the claims.