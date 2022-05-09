Al Shabab ambushes Somali military base in Lower Shabelle

Read Time: 46 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Heavy fighting broke out between Somali army forces and al Qaeda — linked group al Shabab militants on Monday near Afgoye town in Lower Shabelle region, some 30km south of the capital Mogadishu.

Monday’s battle erupted after militants carried out an ambush attack on an army base manned the country’s military forces in Sabid area near the town.

Local residents said heavy weaponries could be heard.

It is unclear the exact casualties resulted in Monday’s skirmish.

Somali military officials in the area said that they had repulsed the group’s assault.

The attack comes a week after Al Shabab group launched a complex attack on African Union militray base in Middle Shabelle region.

The militant group said at least 51 African Union soldiers from Burundi were killed in the attack, but Burundian army denied the claims and confirmed that 10 of its peacekeeping soldiers were killed in the attack against their base in Somalia.

